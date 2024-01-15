Kanye West Co-Signs Kid Cudi Track, Fans Realize Ye Is Listening On Mute

Kanye West and Kid Cudi have had a complicated friendship over the years. Although they have both inspired each other greatly, they haven't always been on good terms. Just last year, it appeared as though these two would never be friends again. Kanye West was going off the deep end and was dissing Pete Davidson who is friends with Cudi. However, recently, the two ended up reconciling, much to the delight of hip-hop fans around the world.

In fact, it seems as though Kanye West is going to have Cudi on his new album Vultures. This is huge news, and fans are very excited to see how this is going to play out. While Vultures is still a ways away, there is hope that it will come out eventually. That said, Kid Cudi did drop his new album INSANO on Friday. This is a lengthy project that contains a plethora of bangers and melodic songs. As it turns out, Ye is feeling the album right now. Below, you can see that he took to his Instagram story to promote the album.

Kanye West Gives His Stamp Of Approval

Image via Instagram

The song that Ye is feeling, in particular, is "ELECTROWAVEBABY." As we know, Cudi is known for those melodic bangers that take you to a whole new plain of existence. That is certainly the case with the tracks on INSANO. While the album is getting mixed reviews at this juncture, there is no denying that Cudi is someone who elicits a reaction. The fact that Kanye likes the album, is indicative of the fact that Cudi has done something interesting with his album. Hopefully, Cudi continues to do his thing. That said, fans did notice that Ye had the song on mute, although perhaps he simply listened to it earlier.

Let us know what your favorite track on INSANO is, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. There are some great new albums coming out in 2024.

