co-sign
- MusicBen Shapiro Responds To Nicki Minaj Co-Sign By Begging For Grammy Invite, Gets Flamed For ItNicki might need better friends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Co-Signs Kid Cudi Track, Fans Realize Ye Is Listening On MuteKanye West seems to be feeling "INSANO."By Alexander Cole
- MusicIce Spice Co-Signs Playboi Carti Track "BACKR00MS" After He Shouts Her OutIce Spice is a fan of the new Carti track. By Alexander Cole
- Songs42 Dugg Drops J. Cole-Backed Single "SpinDatBac"42 Dugg got J. Cole's stamp of approval. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Gives Sexyy Red The Ultimate Praise Following "For All The Dogs" FeatureDrake and Sexyy Red continue to make a great duo.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureC-Murder Co-Signs NBA YoungBoy, Calls Him His "Soulja Slim Of The New Generation"C-Murder has been behind bars for over a decade, but apparently still has a keen sense of what's happening in the world of hip-hop.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRuss Recalls Getting Drunk Before Interviews, Flexes Dr. Dre Co-SignRuss says he used to use alcohol to mask his insecurities.By Caroline Fisher
- Streetwear03 Greedo Flexes New Chain & British Accent On IG, Drake ApprovesDrizzy has always been a lover of the Brits. By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMeek Mill Praises Lola Brooke's Star Potential After She Raps "Dreams & Nightmares"Meek Mill says he knew Lola Brooke was a star from the moment he saw her. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Co-Sign Brings Scar Lip To TearsScar Lip broke down into tears when she saw that Cardi B posted her on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Gasses Drake's New Music, Says Canadian Has "Hard Shit" Coming SoonThe G-Unit alum and Drizzy have been showing plenty of love for one another this past week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Extends Co-Sign To Ice Spice On InstagramFans think Nicki Minaj could be jumping on the "Princess Diana" remix. By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray Talks Grandmaster Flash Co-Signing "Players": "I Love His Positive Energy"She sampled "The Message" on her latest hit, and Coi reveals what it was like meeting the Hip Hop pioneer.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill Reacts To Lil Baby's Gratitude For His Co-SignLil Baby said Meek Mill was the first major rapper to give him a co-sign. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Co-Signs Chxrry22's New EP From XO RecordsChxrry22 is the latest addition to the Canadian singer's self-made record label.By Balen Mautone