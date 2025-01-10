Kanye West Shows Love To Jack Harlow After Putting Him In His “Top 5”

Jack Harlow's new single "Tranquility" recently hit streaming services.

This week, Jack Harlow's new single "Tranquility" officially hit streaming services. The Kentucky-born hitmaker first released the track at the end of December, immediately receiving praise from fans. His peers seem to be enjoying the song too, as evidenced by one of Kanye West's latest posts. Earlier today, he took to his Instagram Story to share the music video, making it clear that he approves. Harlow's latest track follows the November release of his single, "Hello Miss Johnson."

While Ye's co-sign certainly must be flattering, it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Various other hip-hop artists have also praised the song on his Instagram page in recent days. This includes Ludacris, Ferg, CyHi The Prynce, Gillie Da Kid, Boi-1da, and many more. This also isn't the first time the Chicago rapper has shown Harlow love online. Back in 2022, he had nothing but nice things to say about the performer following the release of his song "Nail Tech."

“This n***a can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n***a as a compliment Top 5 out right now,” Ye wrote on social media at the time. Harlow has been open about his admiration for Ye in the past and wasted no time before acknowledging his praise. “This right here…is one of the greatest moments of my entire life," he replied. "Glad y’all all get front row seats to it…suddenly all the hate means nothing…imagine your hero saying this about you… I could cry.”

In 2023, Harlow returned the favor. He put Ye's 2005 LP Late Registration on a list of his top albums of all time during an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast. Obviously, not much has changed in terms of their mutual respect for one another, and fans are here for it.