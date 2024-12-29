Jack Harlow Closes Out 2024 With Confident New Single, "Tranquility"

One more smooth rap cut from the Jackman.

Following his last single "Hello Miss Johnson," Jack Harlow wanted to share one more song with fans before 2024 comes to a close. "Tranquility" – a YouTube exclusive at press time – is a bit of a mission statement for his mindset these days, as he addresses everything from having to cancel his Kentucky festival to not looking for "hip-hop credibility." In fact, this is one of the Louisville native's most introspective, revealing, and honest cuts, as he raps about his label asking for a new record amid financial renegotiations and feeling as if he doesn't have an "indisputable" record or contribution yet.

Many artists, especially those as big as Jack Harlow, would not communicate this type of reflection and conflict. But through some killer rhyme schemes, calm but confident vocal conviction, and tenderly gentle piano chords and vocal samples, he really makes "Tranquility" into a compelling rap cut. Match that up with a recent cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" and you have a pretty binary, albeit nonetheless curious sonic direction for whatever comes next.

Perhaps 2025 is the year in which Jack Harlow drops that amazing body of work or result of hard-earned craft that he seeks, and hearing him in this space that avoids complacency is very exciting. He's a big fan of the culture, and we only hope that this spark inspires him to work on something truly unique and wholly his own. "Tranquility" is a solid beacon to light that path forward, and a necessary reminder that growth is a constant healer.

Jack Harlow's "Tranquility"