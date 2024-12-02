Jack Harlow Covers Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" ... Yes, You Read It Right

Jack Harlow sings Elvis Presley love song with band.

Jack Harlow surprised fans with an unexpected twist during his recent performance. The 26-year-old entertainer delivered a soulful rendition of Elvis Presley’s timeless ballad, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” By covering an iconic love song, he displayed his vocal range and versatility, moving beyond his usual hip-hop style. With the release of his critically acclaimed Jackman in 2023, the rap star has been experimenting with his sound.

Originally recorded by Presley for the 1961 Blue Hawaii soundtrack, the heartfelt track has been reinterpreted by many artists over the years. Harlow’s version, performed at his fourth annual No Place Like Home concert in Louisville, maintained the song’s classic tempo and romantic essence. Backed by the Louisville Orchestra at Whitney Hall, he captivated the audience with a stripped-down, elegant interpretation that showcased his vocal depth.

Jack Harlow Performs Elvis Presley Classic With Orchestra At Home

Fan-shot footage from the performance quickly gained traction online, with a TikTok video capturing Harlow dressed in a sleek black suit and tie as he stood before the orchestra. Fans expressed their astonishment at the rapper’s ability to effortlessly pivot to a new musical style. “THIS IS HIM SINGING????” one user exclaimed, while another admitted, “I thought, ‘This looks like Jack Harlow,’ and then read the caption. WHAT!!??” Comments poured in from fans marveling at his hidden talent. “Jack Harlow, you’ve been holding out on us,” one joked, while another called him the “Jack of all trades fr.” Others saw the performance as a pivotal moment for the artist. “He should’ve been doing this from the START,” one fan declared. “Now I’m a fan.”

With this unexpected foray into classic balladry, Harlow has not only stunned his audience but also opened the door to exploring new facets of his artistry. Fans are already clamoring for more, eager to see where this newfound vocal direction might lead. The two-night event follows his two-night festival that debuted earlier this year, with headlining acts SZA, Vince Staples, and more.