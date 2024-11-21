Jack Harlow Swoops By To Say "Hello Miss Johnson" In New Single

Jack is back.

Jack Harlow is falling for a girl, and he wants to communicate that in one of the most relatable ways possible: wild neighborhood antics? Moreover, he just released the new single and music video "Hello Miss Johnson," and as the title suggests, it's about his love for a partner and how he's basically asking her mother for her blessing. In the music video, you see a lot of random home security camera footage of some shenanigans in a pretty nice neighborhood, most of which depict the Kentucky rapper doing romantic gestures, rapping to the doorbell camera, or taking his partner home. It's a pretty creative and quirky set of visuals from the YBN fan, which fits the tone of the track itself.

On "Hello Miss Johnson" Jack Harlow delivers buttery and calm flows over a bossa nova sample with very minimal additional percussion, such as some snaps and muffled kicks here and there. It's a really nice pallet for the "Lovin On Me" MC, especially as it's been a while since we heard new music from him. He's dabbled in more movie fare and also released some sneaker collabs, and we're happy to say that none of this took away from his musical talent. In fact, this is probably one of this catalog's best tracks in a while, as its topical charm and simple beat are a treat. Find the song on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track.

Jack Harlow's "Hello Miss Johnson": Stream & Watch The Music Video