Doja Cat Tells Jack Harlow Why "Scarlet" Was An "Angry" Album

Doja Cat says that her 2023 album, Scarlet, was an "angry project." She made the comments while speaking with Jack Harlow for Present Space. The album featured several hit singles including "Paint the Town Red" and "Agora Hills." It peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200.

“I think the point of that album was to showcase anger and how it processes through my mind, but also it’s about coming to your own defense and love,” Doja explained to Harlow. “It’s sort of my ‘Why I oughta!’ moment of squaring up with everyone and defending myself, telling myself that I’m here for me, and not just for everybody else’s enjoyment.”

From there, Doja discussed her relationship with social media and argued that humans aren't evolved enough to use the internet. As for how she chooses who to follow, she explained: “I know that I just shouldn’t follow people who aren’t going to be creative, because that’s more mentally stimulating to me in a positive way, to follow people who are creating something new. It’s a safe haven for me as opposed to a place where I am watching people either pretend to be happy or genuinely be happy. I don’t want to use my phone in order to witness people’s happiness which I’d rather experience in reality.”

She's made countless headlines for her antics on social media over the years. In 2023, she faced backlash after posting a selfie wearing a t-shirt featuring alt-right comedian Sam Hyde. She's also gone back and forth with her followers on X (formerly Twitter) on numerous occasions. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.