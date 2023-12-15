Doja Cat Speaks On Sam Hyde Drama & Relationship With Her Fans

Doja Cat recently sat down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music (which you can watch here), and they had a whole lot of topics to talk about. She released her album Scarlet earlier this year, has had a lot of other success and evolutionary moments in her career, and also faced satanist accusations that she called "tacky." However, one of the most interesting parts of this conversation have to do with the "Paint The Town Red" hitmaker's more scandalous controversies as of late. One of these stems from her use of a shirt featuring Sam Hyde, a controversial comedian who is infamous for his political views and social leanings. The other relates to Doja's relationship with her fans, whom she refuses to tell that she loves them because they don't really know each other.

Furthermore, let's start on that first point. She claimed ignorance when it comes to Hyde's controversies, and said that she never intended to cosign, promote, or acknowledge any line of thought in particular, especially ideologies that are more destructive. However, Doja Cat also believes that people took this too far, and that her fame numbed her to negative opinion. "It didn’t affect the world in a way where we have to look behind our backs," she told Ebro.

Doja Cat Addresses Sam Hyde Controversy: Watch

On the other hand, we have her connection to her fanbase, which has gotten a lot better in recent weeks. Still, many fans think that the Los Angeles native is not as appreciative, thankful, or considerate when it comes to her die-hards as she should be. Regardless of the responses to her comments, she maintained in this new interview that she never presents any negativity; just an acknowledgement of reality. "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you’ll never see a direct quote of me saying, ‘I hate my fans,'" Doja Cat shared. “ Not once. But it’s a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, 'She hates her fans.'"

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old recently praised Nicki Minaj, so fans hope that a collab is on the way. With this and these new interview comments in mind, it's heartening to see her move past a lot of what's dogged her this year. Hopefully that upward trend continues. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, log back into HNHH.

