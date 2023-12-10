Doja Cat Warns White People To "Watch Their Mouths" During Concert: Watch

Doja Cat is currently killing it on her Scarlet tour across the United States, which has brought us no shortage of great, wild, and notable moments. Most recently, she prefaced her performance of the track "Ain't S**t" with a bit of a warning to the Caucasian people in the crowd. "Watch your mouth if you're white," the rapper and singer expressed right before she broke into the chorus, which contains the use of the N-word. Of course, this is notable given her own controversial experience with racism accusations, but nonetheless a cheeky way to address a prevailing issue with white people's consumption of hip-hop in social settings.

Furthermore, it's exactly the kind of aloof acknowledgement of it that we'd expect from Doja Cat. Her charisma and character on stage are quite infectious to witness, especially as her repertoire and range of performances increases. For example, promoters announced the Los Angeles native as a headliner for Portugal's Rock In Rio Lisbon festival. With these and many more exciting shows down the line, we're sure that she will only continue to establish herself as a dominant stage presence and as a must-see live act.

Read More: Doja Cat Shows Off Her Flexibility And Brags About How Nice She Is In New Tour Pics

Doja Cat Issues A Warning To Her White Fans In The Crowd: Watch

However, it's not like the 28-year-old doesn't hold herself to these high standards, too. In fact, she's always trying to improve and give the best effort she can to loyal fans. "I’m so f***in sorry," Doja Cat wrote in an Instagram Story shortly after a show, one that apparently she disliked enough with to apologize for. "New Jersey I don’t know what the f**k that was. I’m really not happy with my energy tonight."

It's unclear what the reason behind this disappointment is, but fans were pretty receptive to this overall. Meanwhile, rumors swirled earlier this week that she turned down a spot on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2. Whether that's true or not, we're sure that the future will hold plenty more amazing features to make up for this potential missed opportunity. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Doja Cat Interviews Herself In A Hilarious New Video