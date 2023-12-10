"Pink Friday 2" Features: Doja Cat Seemingly Shut Down Chance To Appear On Nicki Minaj's New Album

When Nicki Minaj announced her Pink Friday 2 album, we knew it would be difficult for her to top its predecessor. On the original project, the Queen of Rap made her mark on the industry thanks to songs like "Fly" with Rihanna, "Moment 4 Life" with Drake, and "Check It Out" with will.i.am. Much to hip-hop head's pleasure, she picked an impressive roster of collaborators for PF2, though Minaj revealed on Queen Radio earlier this weekend that she was surprised by a fellow femcee who turned down an opportunity to appear on this weekend's project.

"I don't wanna laugh," the mother of one began. "They said that it was a lot of different things, but you know, I didn't realize, they said that they don't think I like them," Minaj told listeners without officially naming names. "After everything The Barbz..." she trolled off as the live chat began flooding with speculation that she's talking about Doja Cat. Elsewhere, the Trinidadian left a comment furthering the rumours.

Nicki Minaj Spills Tea with The Barbz Following Pink Friday 2's Arrival

"She passed on it," Minaj told a curious fan. "She said she don't think I like her 😩🤣. I guess our record-breaking #1 wasn't proof. The Barbz went hard," she continued to spill tea, seemingly referring to her guest appearance on Doja's "Say So (Remix)" in 2019. Even if she didn't nab another track with the Planet Her hitmaker, we do hear from J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and a handful of other lyricists on PF2, making the wait well worth it.

As first impressions of the long-awaited Pink Friday 2 continue to pour in on social media, the project's first week sales impressions are looking promising. As of right now, Nicki Minaj's LP is expected to land atop the album chart, even without a guest appearance from Doja Cat. Read more about the new project at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

