"Nicki Hendrix" Finds Future & Nicki Minaj In Their Element: Stream

2023 has been been one of the strongest years for female rap in recent memory. Creatives like Doja Cat, Flo Milli, and Megan Thee Stallion are among those holding down the industry in recent months. Now that the final weeks of December are here, the remaining New Music Friday arrivals are trickling in. Nicki Minaj made sure we ended on a high note yesterday (December 8) with her first LP since 2018's Queen. After a few delays, Pink Friday 2 officially hit DSPs in all its glory, complete with features from Drake, Lil, Wayne, and Future. The latter appears on "Nicki Hendrix," which finds both artists in their feelings over relationships gone awry.

"I knew you was somethin' serious, wanted to protect you / Never upset you, just wanted to sex you," the Atlanta-based performer admits on the first verse. Afterward, Future continues on the chorus, crooning about not being as different from the woman in his life as she may think. In the latter half of "Nicki Hendrix," the mother of one shows out, confidently reminding listeners that she's the prize.

Trinidad Meets Atlanta on "Nicki Hendrix"

"Baby, did you think there were a million mes? / I guess I underestimated you-ooh too," she asks the person causing her heart to be in pain. "I thought you were smarter / This pussy taste like water / I would've had your daughter, had your empire in order / Now you ain't even a starter," her clever raps continue.

Listen to one of Pink Friday 2's must-hear tracks above. If you're feeling Nicki Minaj and Future's work on "Nicki Hendrix," you can listen to the full LP on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations we suggest tapping in on our site later this weekend, as well as reading more about Ty Dolla Sign and Kanye West's upcoming album at the link below.

