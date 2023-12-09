Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Album Tracklist Is Here & It Includes "New Body"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's album has been a hot topic amongst hip-hop heads for weeks now, and finally, they're sharing the tracklist with fans. On Friday (December 8), the latter's Instagram profile lit up with a post naming 18 titles, though no features are on it. It's possible that those come out later, or they may be a surprise for the LP's debut.

We've already heard what the musical duo's been brewing up on their "Vultures" single with Bump J and Lil Durk, and needless to say that created plenty of controversy. Ye continues to face backlash from the Jewish community, who feel his lyrics about sleeping with a woman of their religion are disrespectful and distasteful, among other things. Nevertheless, the father of four is progressing with his project rollout and is seemingly determined to make it one of the best yet.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Officially Drop "Vultures" With Bump J

The first title on Ty Dolla and West's joint project is "Everybody," followed by "Back To Me," "Fuk Sumn," and "Time Moving Slow." After that comes "Beg Forgiveness," "So Good," "Paid," "Timbo Freestyle," and "Slide." Much to the internet's pleasure, the famous unreleased Nicki Minaj collab, "New Body" made the cut as well, along with tracks like "Promotion," "Lifestyle," "Drunk," "Worship," River," "Gun To My Head," and "Unlock." The Queen of Rap didn't tap her longtime friend to appear on her Pink Friday 2 album this weekend, though she did playfully reference it in one of her verses.

Kanye West has been keeping busy in Dubai, but despite his countless hours spent in the studio, he still has time to step out in style with his wife, Bianca Censori. The Australian beauty was turning heads at the mall in her fluffy Balenciaga heels earlier this week, and we'll likely see more wild looks as we get closer to the arrival of his album with Ty Dolla. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bianca Censori's Balenciaga Shoes Break Necks During Kanye West Dubai Shopping Trip

[Via]