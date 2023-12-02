Kanye West & Real Estate Agent Dine In Dubai

Kanye West is still in Dubai, and a recent dinner prompted speculation that he might want to purchase a property there. Moreover, he chopped it up over some food with real estate agent Marcel Remus, and the two appeared in a couple of snaps that surfaced online. While the details or nature of this conversation weren't publicized, there are a couple of different considerations that could inform this meeting. One is that the Chicago rapper is interested in acquiring more real estate, whether that's in the United Arab Emirates or in other parts of the world. It doesn't have to be for him, either; he could be figuring out a way to get some other form of permit, ownership, or lease.

Of course, this last possibility points towards an infamous part of Kanye West's past few years– which is saying a lot. Furthermore, he tried to organize concerts a couple of times already this year, if every single report about it is accurate. However, these efforts dodged Ye at every turn, despite the alleged proximity of his collab album with Ty Dolla $ign and his own solo work. Even though the hate train has died down a bit, he still has a lot to answer and atone for if he is to fully return to the public's good graces.

Kanye West Enjoys Dubai Dinner With Real Estate Agent

As such, Kanye West's low-profile stay in Dubai, as well as his international travels over the past year or so, came as no surprise. After all, it's got to be more private and easy to avoid paparazzi and hecklers overseas... even if they find you anyway. Regardless, he probably got has bigger things on his mind, such as his relationship with his wife Bianca Censori. Apparently, the two recently went through a rough patch, but the 46-year-old and the architect are moving past that.

Meanwhile, his new song "Vultures" got him in more hot water for its references to Jewish women. It seems like this is an inescapable reality in this narrative, which is disheartening to see. Hopefully Ye keeps laying low, especially if he's just going to keep fanning the flames of his controversies. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, stick around on HNHH.

