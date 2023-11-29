Kanye West Name Checks Drake, Lil Baby, And Future On "Dear Summer"

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been spending a lot of their time together as of late. Overall, this is because they are coming through with a brand-new album together. A couple of weeks ago, we were given the song "Vultures." Since that time, fans have been wondering when the full album would be released. After all, these two are artists that always deliver something interesting. Fans wanted to get the best album possible, and it remains to be seen if that is going to happen.

Regardless, it seems like Ye is looking to get the creative juices flowing. It also appears as though he is already here with another track. However, this time around, he is giving us a solo single, released under the Ye and Ty Dolla duo. It is a track called "Dear Summer" and it is a demo from last year. Now, it is officially on Ye's Spotify as well as the official YouTube topic account for the duo. Needless to say, this was a bit of a surprise to wake up to.

Kanye West Is Back

Overall, the song is mostly going to capture people's attention for the vocal sample at the beginning. Moreover, Ye does rap a lot on this song and it is introspective in a way. Towards the end of the song, he calls out rappers like Drake, Lil Baby, and even Future. However, it is mostly in a spiteful way directed towards women who would rather listen to those artists than Ye himself.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new song, in the comments section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna pass judgement know me like I ain't shit

Too much of a burden for you fake bitch

You don't really love Ye, go listen to Drake, bitch

You don't have no idea what it take, bitch

Listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, bitch

