Kanye West & Bianca Censori "Getting Back On Track," Won't Return To The U.S. For Christmas: Report

For a minute, it looked like Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage was crumbling less than a year after it started. There's been consistent concern about the amount of control the father of four has over his wife, and while she returned to Australia to visit family a few weeks ago, those closest to the architect reportedly sat her down for an intervention. While insiders initially said Censori was waking up to the troubling nature of her relationship, she's now back in Dubai with Ye, and sources say they won't be returning to the U.S. for the upcoming holiday season.

"Ye has loved being out of LA. He's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ," someone close to the "Ultralight Beam" artist told The U.S. Sun this week. "Bianca has spent time back in Australia. They're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays." Apparently, the pair are looking at heading back to Italy for Christmas, where West is renting a spot, though we have to wonder if they'll be allowed back in after their nearly-nude escapades around the country.

Kanye West and His Wife Reunite in Abu Dhabi

Currently, the designer is considering having his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, fly to Europe with their four children so they can enjoy the holidays as a family. "It's up in the air at the minute," the outlet's insider dished. For now, Ye is focusing on living in the moment in Abu Dhabi, where he's been reconnecting with old friends like Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign.

Since he started spending more time in Dubai, Kanye West has been looking notably happier. We've seen footage of the Yeezy founder chatting with fans and posing for photos with his eldest daughter, North, who's been visiting her dad while he works overseas. Elsewhere, footage of West dancing to his latest single, "Vultures," with Chris Brown went viral, though the reasons weren't exactly flattering. Read what critics are saying at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

