Kim Kardashian Jeopardizing Kids By Discussing Kanye West’s Security On TV, Bianca Censori Allegedly Says

Kim Kardashian fancies herself to be something of a Super Mom, though not everyone agrees with her methods. Plenty of backlash came for allowing North West on TikTok, and now, DailyMail reports that her co-parent's new wife, Bianca Censori has some serious criticism after hearing the SKIMS founder's comments about Ye on a new episode of her reality show. At the time, Kim and big sister Kourtney were discussing how their children live differently in one parent's house vs. the other, with the former noting that North and her siblings seem to prefer staying with their dad.

During the scene, Kardashian claimed that West has no security, nanny, or private chef in the apartment where they sometimes reside with the rapper. However, sources close to the Yeezy architect are shutting down these comments, making it known that the couple "[does], in fact, have security, and no longer live in an apartment." Censori is reportedly upset with how Ye's ex is portraying him in a "negative" way, and wants the California native to "step back and mind her own business."

Bianca Censori Expresses Concern for Her Step-Children

"Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids' safety in jeopardy," sources dished to DailyMail. "The public doesn't need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time. She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light to try and make herself look better."

Now that Ye has a new woman in his life to concern herself with the wellbeing of his family, Kardashian has also been trying to move on after her divorce. The 43-year-old hasn't quite found her own Bianca Censori yet, though we're sure it'll only be a matter of time before she does. Read what TMZ had to say about the socialite's Odell Beckham Jr. relationship rumours at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

