Bianca Censori’s Friends Are “Jealous Of Her Fame,” She Reportedly Thinks Amid Kanye West Concern

Virtually all that we know about Bianca Censori has come to light via insiders and sources gossiping to the tabloids. Much of it has suggested that her relationship with Kanye West is having a negative impact on the Australian. Prior to marrying the father of four earlier this year, she worked for Yeezy as an architect. Now, she apparently operates in more of a "personal assistant" capacity for her husband. This involves helping him oversee various projects and streamlining all the channels of communication coming toward him so that Ye can better understand what's needed of him.

Sources speaking with The US Sun shared this earlier in the week. They noted that there's fear of Censori's "brilliant" mind being put to waste. Nevertheless, it's hard to deny that she and her beau can't get enough of each other. They never shy away from packing on the PDA while out with other friends. As she navigates this major transitional period in her life, the model's former circle has tried to get in touch with her. However, they've reportedly been iced out by Censori.

Read More: Bianca Censori Is A “Personal Assistant” To Kanye West, Sources Claim

Ye and Bianca Censori Are Hardly Apart From Each Other

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to 'f**k off' when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom," they allegedly told DailyMail on Tuesday (September 19). "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now. She loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame," they added. After months of trying, it seems Censori's friends are "done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause."

While Bianca Censori's friends have been desperately attempting to get in touch with her, she's been travelling through beautiful Europe with Kanye West. More often than not, the pair has caused a stir with their outfits, with the rapper going mostly incognito while his wife bares it all in sheer tights and heels. See photos from the pair's recent bold London Fashion Week outing at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bianca Censori Models Revealing Outfit For Kanye West In London Fashion Week Fitting Photo

[Via] [Via]