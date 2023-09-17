Bianca Censori Models Revealing Outfit For Kanye West In London Fashion Week Fitting Photo

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's recent outfits have all but gotten them banned from Italy. Before that could happen, however, the couple made their way through countries like Germany and England. Presently, they're in the latter for London Fashion Week, along with some of our other favourite celebrities. The father of four has spent much of his year out of the public eye. As a result, fans are pleased to see Yeezy back outside and enjoying his hobbies.

The 46-year-old and his wife were heavily criticized for her revealing clothing during their trips to Milan and other cities. For their most recent outings, Censori has covered up slightly. Nevertheless, she left little to the imagination when attending the Mowalola FW24 show on her man's arm this week. While West went incognito in an all-black outfit, the Australian stood out starkly beside him in a small white bodysuit.

Bianca Censori and Her Husband Continue to Turn Heads in London

She accessorized the fuzzy-looking garment with a unique headpiece that's been compared to a lion's mane. Prior to the big event, Ye and his other half attended a fitting during which Censori modelled several revealing looks for him. DailyMail exclusively obtained one photograph captured by the Chicago native, which finds her flaunting plenty of sideboob in an asymmetrical bodysuit.

Kanye West isn't on great terms with all of his exes, but this past week Chaney Jones seemingly confirmed that she approves of Bianca Censori. As the eccentric couple continues to make their way throughout Europe, Ye's former lover was caught double-tapping a recent photo of their bold fashion statements. It's unlikely we'll see them on a double date anytime soon, but still, it's good to know there's no bad blood. Since we can't share Ye's BTS photo directly on HNHH, you can take a look by clicking the Via below.

