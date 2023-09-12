Bianca Censori Swaps See-Through Tights For Shorts As Kanye West Flashes The Cameras Again

The pair continues to wear whatever they please out in public.

BYLavender Alexandria
Bianca Censori Swaps See-Through Tights For Shorts As Kanye West Flashes The Cameras Again

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are at it again. The pair have been making controversial public appearances for weeks now around Italy with many expressing concern and dissatisfaction with her choice in attire in particular. Throughout August the pair visited various public places often stirring up controversy. A report claimed in late August that some locals wanted Censori arrested for indecency, but that was only the beginning.

In the weighing days of August, a brand new controversy emerged. At first, it seemed like a simple wardrobe malfunction Kanye West had on a boat led to some funny pictures. As more news unfolded though, it appeared that the pair were caught doing something pretty NSFW in public by cameras. That controversy ultimately caused the pair to be banned for life by the boat rental company that they rented from in the first place as well as a brief investigation by local authorities. Now, they're once again causing a stir with newly released photos.

Read More: Kanye West Recalls Getting Up Close And Personal With Satan On New Al Be Back Collab “Israel”

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Once Again Drawing Attention

Now in new pictures shared by TMZ, the pair are doubling down on their risqué fashion choices. In the photos, Censori sports some black shorts and a very see-through top that doesn't leave much to the imagination. Kanye also continues to have wardrobe malfunctions as he once again flashes photographers, though whether that's accidental or not after all is up for debate.

Friends of Bianca Censori have expressed concern over the pair's relationship in recent weeks. Her friends report that the relationship has left her completely isolated isolated from the outside world. They also say she's been robbed of any of her independence by West. What do you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's newest public outing? Let us know in the comments section below. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s Relationship “Is So Scary,” Source Claims

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.