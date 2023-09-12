Bianca Censori Swaps See-Through Tights For Shorts As Kanye West Flashes The Cameras Again

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are at it again. The pair have been making controversial public appearances for weeks now around Italy with many expressing concern and dissatisfaction with her choice in attire in particular. Throughout August the pair visited various public places often stirring up controversy. A report claimed in late August that some locals wanted Censori arrested for indecency, but that was only the beginning.

In the weighing days of August, a brand new controversy emerged. At first, it seemed like a simple wardrobe malfunction Kanye West had on a boat led to some funny pictures. As more news unfolded though, it appeared that the pair were caught doing something pretty NSFW in public by cameras. That controversy ultimately caused the pair to be banned for life by the boat rental company that they rented from in the first place as well as a brief investigation by local authorities. Now, they're once again causing a stir with newly released photos.

Read More: Kanye West Recalls Getting Up Close And Personal With Satan On New Al Be Back Collab “Israel”

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Once Again Drawing Attention

Now in new pictures shared by TMZ, the pair are doubling down on their risqué fashion choices. In the photos, Censori sports some black shorts and a very see-through top that doesn't leave much to the imagination. Kanye also continues to have wardrobe malfunctions as he once again flashes photographers, though whether that's accidental or not after all is up for debate.

Friends of Bianca Censori have expressed concern over the pair's relationship in recent weeks. Her friends report that the relationship has left her completely isolated isolated from the outside world. They also say she's been robbed of any of her independence by West. What do you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's newest public outing? Let us know in the comments section below. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

Read More: Kanye West And Bianca Censori’s Relationship “Is So Scary,” Source Claims

[Via]