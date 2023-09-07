Kanye West Recalls Getting Up Close And Personal With Satan On New Al Be Back Collab “Israel”

Kanye West appears on rapper Al Be Back's upcoming track, "Israel." In the song, Ye spits bars about a close encounter with satan. “Tell me right now is it real/ Y’all be talking about the devil I seen a close-up/ Every night I could’ve told everything they told us/ They was talking about the style I said n***a Moses/ Ain’t nobody pardon Hoover but we got the closest,” he rhymes. Al Be Back took to social media to preview the upcoming collab, getting listeners excited to hear the full track.

For now, an official release date for the song has yet to be revealed. The various posts about it on Al Be Back's social media, however, suggest that it could be coming soon. Earlier this week, the New York native shared a preview of the upcoming release, shouting and jumping around to the song. The collab also follows the duo's collaboration on Ye's 2007 LP Graduation, where Al Be Back appears on the bonus track "Good Night," alongside Mos Def.

Al Be Back Previews "Israel" Featuring Kanye West

Though the preview has managed to get listeners geared up for the upcoming release, its mention of the devil is sure to stir up some controversy. The track's title is also notable, as Ye has famously gone after the Jewish community in recent years. Regardless, this isn't Ye's only contribution to Al Be Back's new album, Dying Near A Charger. He's also set to appear on the track "Concussions" alongside Fivo Foreign.

In other Ye news, the rapper is reportedly suing whoever's behind an Instagram account famous for leaking unreleased music. According to the complaint, the account is responsible for various leaks of his music since March of this year. For now, West's not sure who exactly is behind it, but he suspects it's a previous collaborator. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kanye West.

