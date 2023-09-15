Kanye West Shares Surprising New Music Snippet At Fashion Show In London

Yeezy is back in his trap mode, it seems.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West Shares Surprising New Music Snippet At Fashion Show In London

Kanye West's travels around Europe unlocked something in him, for better or worse considering his recent controversies. Regardless, fans went wild when they heard new reports that Yeezy is working on a new album, which seems to be manifesting. Moreover, he recently previewed new music at the Mowalola SS 2024 Fashion Show in London, and it sounds a tad different to what you might expect. Of course, this isn't the first time that he worked with trap aesthetics- very far from it, in fact. Still, given suggestions that the 46-year-old is working with older sounds, it struck some fans as an interesting misdirection.

Whether that's actually the case or we're getting more of the same Donda 2 filler remains to be seen. Either way, fans split up into two different camps: those who want to hear what Ye does and those who are more interested in what Ye says. As revered as Kanye West's production is, it's no surprise that many fans will more closely scrutinize the lyrical content given his antisemitic rhetoric. With lines like "P***y like a Steph three, straight water / Baby, what's the killer price? Kevin Costner," it seems like we'll only find out where he's going when (or rather, if) the project drops.

Read More: Kanye West Recalls Getting Up Close And Personal With Satan On New Al Be Back Collab “Israel”

New Kanye West Music On The Runway

Another aspect to consider is how relatively low-profile the Chicago MC has been as a result of all of this. Most of the media's recent coverage around him concerns his relationship and often provocative fit-matching with Bianca Censori. Their travels around Italy netted them a lot of controversy for their actions and public displays. They recently stopped by Germany, too, so it seems that their European travels are taking them everywhere.

Meanwhile, if there really is a rollout cycle here, history suggests that we're still very far from an album. Yandhi's promised and then canceled drop, plus the heap of examples before and after it, created a hole in many fans' hearts. The difference here, though, is that there's a lot more at stake, and even an MBTDF moment won't erase his abhorrent actions. All we can do is sit tight, wait, and see what the hip-hop titan will do with his career and image moving forward. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

Read More: Kanye West Files Lawsuit Against IG User Who Leaked His Music Online

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.