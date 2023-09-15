Kanye West Shares Surprising New Music Snippet At Fashion Show In London

Kanye West's travels around Europe unlocked something in him, for better or worse considering his recent controversies. Regardless, fans went wild when they heard new reports that Yeezy is working on a new album, which seems to be manifesting. Moreover, he recently previewed new music at the Mowalola SS 2024 Fashion Show in London, and it sounds a tad different to what you might expect. Of course, this isn't the first time that he worked with trap aesthetics- very far from it, in fact. Still, given suggestions that the 46-year-old is working with older sounds, it struck some fans as an interesting misdirection.

Whether that's actually the case or we're getting more of the same Donda 2 filler remains to be seen. Either way, fans split up into two different camps: those who want to hear what Ye does and those who are more interested in what Ye says. As revered as Kanye West's production is, it's no surprise that many fans will more closely scrutinize the lyrical content given his antisemitic rhetoric. With lines like "P***y like a Steph three, straight water / Baby, what's the killer price? Kevin Costner," it seems like we'll only find out where he's going when (or rather, if) the project drops.

New Kanye West Music On The Runway

Another aspect to consider is how relatively low-profile the Chicago MC has been as a result of all of this. Most of the media's recent coverage around him concerns his relationship and often provocative fit-matching with Bianca Censori. Their travels around Italy netted them a lot of controversy for their actions and public displays. They recently stopped by Germany, too, so it seems that their European travels are taking them everywhere.

Meanwhile, if there really is a rollout cycle here, history suggests that we're still very far from an album. Yandhi's promised and then canceled drop, plus the heap of examples before and after it, created a hole in many fans' hearts. The difference here, though, is that there's a lot more at stake, and even an MBTDF moment won't erase his abhorrent actions. All we can do is sit tight, wait, and see what the hip-hop titan will do with his career and image moving forward. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kanye West.

