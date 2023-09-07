Kanye West Files Lawsuit Against IG User Who Leaked His Music Online

According to a new report from TMZ Hip Hop, Kanye West is suing whoever's behind the Instagram account @DaUnreleasedGod. Allegedly, the account leaked some of Ye's unreleased tracks. For now, the complaint acknowledges that the rapper isn't sure of who's running the account. He reportedly plans on amending it, however, to add names once he gets more information. The outlet claims that Ye believes someone he worked with in the past is responsible for the profile. This also means that the leaker would be in clear violation of a confidentiality agreement.

In the complaint, Ye says that the account has been behind 21 different leaks of his music since March of this year. He also claims that a Twitter account under the same name was responsible for 11. The leaks include reference tracks, unreleased collabs, Donda cuts, and more. It's unclear exactly what kind of legal consequences the leaker could face if they're discovered, however, it's safe to say that Ye's not messing around.

Kanye West Thinks Leaker Previously Worked With Him

This is far from the only controversy Ye has been involved in as of late. Luckily, this time he's not on the receiving end of the criticism or legal consequences. Earlier this month, the artist and his new wife Bianca Censori were banned for life by a riverboat company in Venice, after they appeared to get carried away on their Italian adventure. The couple had been photographed engaging in what appeared to be a sexual act, and Ye was caught literally with his pants down.

Amid the various headlines surrounding the riverboat scandal, some reports also surfaced suggesting that Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian, was worried for Censori. Some similar reports also surfaced recently, which included sources claiming that they're concerned for the model amid their romance. Apparently, Censori hasn't been acting like herself lately, and friends chalk it up to her relationship with Ye. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kanye West.

