Kanye West’s Donda Academy Lawsuits To Continue, Plaintiffs Won’t Back Down

Kanye West is facing a few lawsuits concerning his handling of Donda Academy, and it looks like they’re not backing down. Moreover, many readers doubted whether these claims of mismanagement and negligence would amount to a full court trial. However, from what new reports from AllHipHop indicate, at least one of these cases isn’t dying down despite his legal team’s pressure. Furthermore, former assistant principal Isaiah Meadow’s lawsuit for breach of contract wants to see the Chicago artist go through a complete court process. For those unaware, the lawsuits deal with Ye’s refusal to address broken glass at the school, unjust firing, and a number of other health and safety concerns.

According to Patch, Kanye West and his team initially tried to convince the court to dismiss the lawsuit altogether. What’s more is that their argument centered around the complain not falling within the statue of limitations, and is thus invalid. Regardless, Meadows’ lawyers maintained that the lawsuit concerns state Labor Code violations and specific breaches of contract. Not only that, but there’s another element to this particular case that could also pose strong legal ramifications.

Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 – Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images)

This concerns a $60,000 lease for a home in Calabasas, which Meadows claims Kanye West told him to get. Even though the 46-year-old hip-hop icon promised to pay this back, he eventually denied such a reimbursement to Meadows, or so the latter alleges. Both legal teams, though, have a lot of power behind them, as Ronald Zambrano represents Meadows in this lawsuit. He also represents three ex-dancers for Lizzo in their case against the singer, which became a hot topic in pop culture recently.

“We are aware of the response to Mr. Meadows’ lawsuit filed by Ye and his attorneys this week,” Zambrano reportedly stated. “It changes nothing. We stand by our case and the allegations contained in the complaint and are looking forward to taking this to trial.” On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and the Donda Academy situation.

