Petition To Prevent Kanye West From Relocating Donda Academy To L.A. Receives 12,000 Signatures

Kanye West is facing opposition to his plan for moving his Donda Academy from a campus in Simi Valley to Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles. Over 12,000 people have signed a petition to block the rapper from doing so, as caught by The U.S. Sun. The outlet reports that the petition has successfully thwarted Ye’s plan for his controversial private school.

The petition includes a letter directed to Pastor Ronald Nagin. It reads in part: “As your fellow Christians, we strongly object to the possibility of Cornerstone Church renting space to Ye (Kanye West). There is no room in God’s house for hatred. Allowing Ye’s Donda Academy to operate out of a place of worship would give it and him credibility that at this point they do not deserve. As your siblings in Christ, we ask you not to host Ye’s unaccredited private school on your church grounds.” The group appears to be referencing Ye’s erratic behavior in 2022, which included numerous antisemitic rants.

The latest roadblock for Donda Academy comes as Timanii Meeks became the third ex-teacher to file a suit against Kanye. In her lawsuit, Meeks claimed the school let her go after she complained about building safety. “Clearly, Ye has a big problem on his hands with this school, and the addition of Ms. Meeks to the complaint only serves to reinforce the nightmarish conditions for staff and students at Donda Academy,” attorney Ron Zambrano said.

He added: “Ms. Meeks was fired months before Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers were terminated but all three clearly witnessed the same illegal and disturbing code violations and conduct at the school, and all three were given the same retaliatory and unlawful treatment merely for trying to stand up for the students’ rights to a meaningful education.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

