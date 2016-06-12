breach of contract
- MusicPras Michel Is Being Sued By Singer Dante Thomas For Financial DeceitThomas is seeking well over $1 million. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKanye West's Donda Academy Lawsuits To Continue, Plaintiffs Won't Back DownYe's legal team tried to have the court dismiss the case, but the former assistant principal's lawyers are fighting to take this to court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby's Booking Agent Suggests Promoters Are To Blame For Canceled New Orleans Concert: ReportThe agent also stated that low ticket sales were not the reason behind the axed event.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug Given October 2023 Court Date In $6M Legal Battle With AEG PresentsThugger could lose his YSL brands and portions of his publishing catalogue in his fight with the concert behemoth. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJay-Z Cleared In Breach Of Contract Lawsuit With Perfume Company ParluxAfter weeks of court hearings, Jay-Z has been cleared of any wrongdoing.By Taylor McCloud
- GossipRich The Kid Responds To Fashion Nova LawsuitFashion Nova is suing Rich The Kid, claiming that he breached his contract with the company.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B's Deposition Video & Texts With Offset Will Stay Sealed, Judge RulesCardi B's efforts to keep her deposition video and text messages with Offset private prove successful.By Aron A.
- BeefTyga's Ex-Promoter Continues To Drag His Name Over "Breach Of Contract"A rep for Z Entertainment has pegged Tyga, a "quasi-famous rapper."By Devin Ch
- Movies"It" Miniseries Producer Sues Warner Bros. After Sequel AnnouncementLarry Sanitsky wants a cut of the check.By Cole Blake
- MusicSalt-N-Pepa's DJ, Spinderella Sues The Duo For "Screwing Her Out Of Millions"DJ Spinderella says Salt & Pepa screwed her out of her cut of the deal.By hnhh
- MusicDaBaby Sued For Concert No-Show After Crew Beats Down Opening ActDaBaby is facing more legal issues stemming from the assault of Don Trag.By Aron A.
- SocietyFetty Wap Heading To Court Next Month With Ex-Employee, Owes $242K In DebtThe rapper's ex-employee is taking him to court for defamation and owing her $242,703 in debt.By hnhh
- MusicRemy Ma Shares Tender Message Of Love On 11th Wedding AnniversaryThe rapper wed Papoose during her sentencing hearing.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Sued For Canceling Headlining Set At Coachella-Area FestivalPromoters accuse the "Astroworld" rapper of running off with a $200K advance.By Aron A.
- MusicTalib Kweli Accused Of Holding Back Singer For Allegedly Rejecting His Sexual AdvancesTalib Kweli's former groupmate alleges he took her career hostage.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMariah Carey Sued By Former Manager For Civil Rights ViolationsThe two used to be very close friend aside from working together. By David Saric
- MusicKodak Black Settles Contract Dispute From Behind BarsCurrently incarcerated, Kodak Black has managed to reach a settlement deal with his first label, Dollaz and Dealz Entertainment. By Angus Walker
- IndustryRocko Shares Old Future Interview Amid Conflict Over LawsuitRocko shares a clip from an 2011 Future interview to show how close they used to be. Earlier this week, it was reported that Rocko sued Future for over $10 million due to an alleged breach of contract. By Angus Walker