Muni Long Hit With Lawsuit For Allegedly Refusing To Pay Managers

Muni Long should be celebrating the release of her recent single "Delulu," but she's got an unexpected legal battle to deal with now. Per an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, her former managers Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon launched a federal lawsuit accusing her of refusing to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

More specifically, the Zulu and Dixon-ran Ebony Son Entertainment, Inc. accused the singer and her companies of breach of contract, fraudulent business practices, and unjust enrichment. They previously managed Ludacris and founded the Disturbing Tha Peace label. The lawsuit claims Long owes them over $600K in unpaid commissions after revamping her career and inking big deals.

Also, the filing claims that she verbally agreed to a management deal with Ebony Son at the Essence Festival in 2023. The deal reportedly separated 20 percent of her gross revenue plus expenses for Ebony Son, an industry standard. After more than a year of paying commissions and the rollout of 2024's Revenge album, Long and her Super Giant Records LLC, Muni Long Inc., Muni World Inc., and White Rose Garden LLC companies allegedly halted commission payments in October of 2024 and ended their agreement with Ebony Son outright in January of this year.

Muni Long Lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Muni Long performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

"Muni Long shamelessly reneged on her promises to pay Plaintiff the agreed-upon, customary percentage of revenue she earned, and only earned because Plaintiff assisted in obtaining those engagements," the lawsuit alleges. "This stunning display of ungratefulness and lack of integrity compels Plaintiff’s pursuit of the claims in the Complaint to obtain that which rightfully belongs to Plaintiff."

Ebony Son claims it generated over $5 million concerning the "Slow Grind" artist's total revenue via performance opportunities and songwriting/publishing deals. The company claims they still lay claim to $612K in unpaid expenses and commissions. In addition, they accused Muni Long of "shielding assets and hiding income" via her business network and hopes to hold it accountable in its entirety.