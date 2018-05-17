managers
- CrimeR. Kelly's Former Managers' Motion To Have Child Porn Case Charges DeniedThey argued the statute of limitations expired. The judge said they were mistaken.By Noah C
- MusicRich The Kid Sued By Management Company For $3.5 MillionRTK's got some legal matters to handle. By Chantilly Post
- Music21 Savage's Co-Manager Says He's On "Lockdown" For 23 Hours A Day21 Savage is getting no special treatment while he is detained.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Parts Ways With His LawyerKifano Jordan needs some new representation.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Says He Fired His Entire Team & Cancelled His TourIt may no longer be "TREYWAY."By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Manager Surrenders To Police Over New York Shooting: ReportA member of 6ix9ine's team has turned himself in for a shooting last week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicScooter Braun Seriously Believed Justin Bieber Would Die From A Drug OverdoseThere was a time Scooter went to bed every night thinking that he would lose his friend.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNicki Minaj Pegs Travis Scott's Manager "Cocksucker Of The Day," Broaches ConspiracyNicki Minaj sounds off on Travis' manager on her latest Beats 1 Radio spot.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug's Ex-Manager Wins Big In Lawsuit Against Rapper's Business TeamManny Halley will receive a 7-figure check as part of the settlement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T & Manager Cop Contrasting $300K Ferraris To Celebrate "Daytona" ReleasePusha T and Steven Victor went for the salt and pepper Ferraris.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber "N-Word" Lawsuit Labelled As Blackmail By Scooter BraunJustin Bieber's manager says Rodney Tobias Cannon's claims are "completely false."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & Former Manager Scooter Braun Buddied Up At Album Listening PartyAlthough he "can't be managed," Kanye is still close with his former manager Scooter Braun.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Manager Reportedly Threatened To Murder Alleged Sex Slave's FatherR. Kelly gets himself into an even deeper mess.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Tr3yway Released From Jail After Casanova ShootingTr3yway is a free man after being locked up for his involvement in a Brooklyn shooting.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJet Li "All Well And Good" Despite Viral Photo Of Actor Looking Frail & IllJet Li's manager has commented on the actor's health saying that he is doing just fine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFlavor Flav Pardons Chuck D, Still Seeking Royalties From Public Enemy"Brothers Gonna Work it Out."By Devin Ch