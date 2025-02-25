Jeezy Hits Former Managers With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Massive Financial Dispute

BY Cole Blake 1363 Views
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Trap and southern hip hop artist Jeezy performed at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jeezy is roped up in more legal drama after taking action against his former managers, Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman.

Jeezy is taking his longtime manager and his business partner, Solomon Fornie and Eddie Bridgeman, to court. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper accuses them of withholding access to his financial records, which he wants to view in order to deal with the company he co-founded with Fornie, Agency 99. Jeezy also says Fornie failed to inform him that Bridgeman is not a licensed accountant. On top of access to the financial records, he also is seeking damages.

Neither Jeezy nor Solomon Fornie or Eddie Bridgeman have commented on the legal dispute. It comes after Jeezy was wrapped up in a number of other proceedings with his ex-wife, Jeannie Mai. He filed for divorce from Mai, with whom he shares one child, back in 2023.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai's Divorce
Street Style - Day 2 - New York Fashion Week February 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are seen, outside Pamella Roland, during New York Fashion Week Women's Fall-Winter 2020, on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Back in December, major drama unfolded in their divorce after Jeannie Mai showed up to Jeezy’s home to collect her possessions. Jeezy had complained to a judge about Mai “being able to walk through the whole house" to do so and in turn, his house manager didn't let her inside. Mai called the police in response, her lawyers confirmed in court documents obtained by In Touch. “When the police officer informed the house manager that a court order was, in fact, being violated, the house manager then had to shift gears and create a new barrier to entry," they wrote. The lawyers further suggested that Jeezy's house manager instructed her to sign a nondisclosure agreement if she wanted to go inside.

In other news, Jeezy has been mostly quiet on the music front since his divorce. He dropped his last studio album, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget, back in November 2023. In the time since, he teamed up with JT for a remix of the single, "Okay."

