"Alright, Let's Go!" Lil Wayne Cuts-Off Birdman's Speech At Hot Boys Reunion Concert

The Hot Boys electrified the stage in Florida over the weekend, but some fans believe Lil Wayne may have thrown subtle shade at Birdman. While the Cash Money mogul was mid-speech during the Tampa show, Wayne abruptly cut him off, repeating, “Alright, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” as “Project Chick” began playing. Whether intentional or not, the moment raised eyebrows. Tension between Wayne and Birdman isn’t new.

During the failed Hot Boys reunion in New Orleans last year, Wayne refused to perform after Birdman allegedly barred Turk from joining the group on stage. In response, Wayne took matters into his own hands. He orchestrated a revamped reunion, seemingly without Birdman’s involvement, and later made up for it at Lil Weeziana Fest in November 2024. That night, all four original Hot Boys finally reunited. Following that performance, Wayne announced the group’s mini-tour, which is set to wrap up this month. While the latest show delivered nostalgia and high-energy moments, speculation about lingering tensions between Wayne and Birdman continues. Whether the Florida incident was a mere coincidence or a calculated move, fans will be watching closely as the tour comes to a close.

Lil Wayne & Birdman's Past Drama

Lil Wayne and Birdman’s relationship has been a mix of deep loyalty and public feuds. Birdman, co-founder of Cash Money Records, signed Wayne as a child, mentoring him into stardom. Wayne often referred to Birdman as his father, and their bond seemed unbreakable. Their relationship soured in 2014 when Wayne publicly accused Birdman of delaying Tha Carter V and withholding millions in earnings. In 2018, Weezy and Stunna publicly reconciled, sharing an emotional onstage embrace.