BG Finally Explains Viral Video Of Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage

BG has addressed the viral video from a recent Hot Boys concert in which Birdman appears to fall asleep on stage. Speaking with XXL for a new interview, he explained that, despite fans' jokes about Birdman doing drugs or dosing off, he was actually just struggling to read a teleprompter.

"He was just reading the teleprompter, ya heard me? They just got him on a bad angle, and we had a good laugh about it for a week. All of us laughed, josted off each other, josted off him because we thought it was funny," BG told the outlet. "But it just really reminded me that the internet is really undefeated. Stunna ain't never did no hard drugs. He always been strictly about the bag."

Birdman Viral Video

The viral video of Birdman was taken during Lil Wayne's brief reunion tour with the Hot Boys, last month. In the clip, he appears to dose off on stage as the group bursts into laughter around him. BG eventually gives him a nudge to make sure he's alright. The moment had fans making plenty of jokes on social media afterward.