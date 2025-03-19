BG Finally Explains Viral Video Of Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage

BY Cole Blake 241 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: B.G. performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
In the video, BG broke into laughter before seemingly nudging Birdman to get him back on track.

BG has addressed the viral video from a recent Hot Boys concert in which Birdman appears to fall asleep on stage. Speaking with XXL for a new interview, he explained that, despite fans' jokes about Birdman doing drugs or dosing off, he was actually just struggling to read a teleprompter.

"He was just reading the teleprompter, ya heard me? They just got him on a bad angle, and we had a good laugh about it for a week. All of us laughed, josted off each other, josted off him because we thought it was funny," BG told the outlet. "But it just really reminded me that the internet is really undefeated. Stunna ain't never did no hard drugs. He always been strictly about the bag."

Read More: Birdman Needs B.G. To Wake Him Up After Falling Asleep In The Middle Of A Performance

Birdman Viral Video

The viral video of Birdman was taken during Lil Wayne's brief reunion tour with the Hot Boys, last month. In the clip, he appears to dose off on stage as the group bursts into laughter around him. BG eventually gives him a nudge to make sure he's alright. The moment had fans making plenty of jokes on social media afterward.

BG isn't the only member of the Hot Boys who has addressed Birdman's on-stage incident. Turk also spoke about it during a recent interview with B High ATL. “I don’t know what be going on, man,” he said. “I be on that muthaf*cka having Turk fun, I be in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing. They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying? We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on. Baby don’t give a f*ck. Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some sh*t again. See, they put what they want to put out there. He came and he talked, and he talked his sh*t again, you know, the next show.”

Read More: "Alright, Let's Go!" Lil Wayne Cuts-Off Birdman's Speech At Hot Boys Reunion Concert

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Turk Finally Addresses Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage In Viral Video 921
Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday Music Lil Wayne & Hot Boys Hilariously Abandon Birdman On Stage In The Middle Of His Speech 2.4K
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome Music Birdman Needs B.G. To Wake Him Up After Falling Asleep In The Middle Of A Performance 3.5K
Cash Money Millionaires On The Jenny Jones Show Music Turk Blasts BG For Dissing His Absence At Cash Money Reunion 3.8K