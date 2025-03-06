Turk Finally Addresses Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage In Viral Video

Turk is brushing off the viral moment from the Hot Boys reunion tour show in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month, where Birdman appeared to fall asleep while performing on stage. Reflecting on the incident during a new interview with B High ATL, Turk said fans were making something out of nothing.

“I don’t know what be going on, man,” he said. “I be on that muthaf*cka having Turk fun, I be in Turk’s world doing what I’m doing. They gonna always turn something into something that ain’t, you know what I’m saying? We have different little moments where we have to look down and see what’s going on. Baby don’t give a f*ck. Baby come right back out there the next day and talk some sh*t again. See, they put what they want to put out there. He came and he talked, and he talked his sh*t again, you know, the next show.”

Hot Boys Reunion

In the viral video, Birdman appears to dose off on stage as B.G. bursts into laughter next to him. He then tries to nudge him and get him back on track. Fans online shared tons of jokes in response to the clip at the time. "He was over there smoking @LilTunechi blunts during the performance. He couldn’t hang," one user joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another asked: "What drug do you have to be on to fall asleep, standing up, in front of hundreds of ppl?" Others expressed genuine concern for the Cash Money Records co-founder.