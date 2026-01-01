Megan Thee Stallion Enlists Legal Powerhouse Amid Battle With Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion Legal Powerhouse Hip Hop News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle with Milagro Gramz continues as she fights to restore the judge's original ruling.

Last month, Milagro Gramz was found liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promotion of an altered sexual depiction following a long court battle with Megan Thee Stallion. Their feud is far from over, however. Just days after a verdict was reached, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga tossed out the defamation claim. Now, the femcee has enlisted the help of Clare Locke LLP in an effort to restore the original ruling.

AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Clare Locke has requested permission to file arguments related to the case. The law firm argues that Florida’s retraction statute protects media members who “further the free dissemination of information or disinterested and neutral commentary.” Clare Locke doesn't believe Gramz fits that definition.

During her testimony, she called herself an “entertainer,” not a journalist.

Tory Lanez Plans Appeal
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clare Locke says applying the law to Gramz “would compel many victims of defamation to subject themselves to more defamation as a precondition to seeking justice in court.”

This isn't the only legal matter Meg is dealing with these days, however. Tory Lanez also recently confirmed that he plans to appeal his conviction yet again during an interview with NBC News. He was found guilty of shooting the "Hiss" performer in the foot after a party back in 2022. The following year, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for it.

"I've never been violent towards a woman. I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman," Lanez insisted during the interview. “I believe not only that I was wrongfully convicted, but the amount of new evidence that has emerged since that trial, I think, has been overwhelming."

