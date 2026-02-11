Clavicular was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, earlier this month for allegedly entering a bar while underage. Authorities booked him on two felony charges. They included forgery involving possession of a forged instrument and dangerous drug possession or use. Police also hit him with a misdemeanor for being a minor using a false ID to enter a liquor establishment.

He livestreamed an initial court hearing on Kick. There, his attorney fought against the forgery charge, arguing police lacked evidence of any intent to defraud. Instead, he suggested Clavicular was at the venue as a promoter, which would also weaken the authorities' justification for probable cause that led them to search his body and charge him with drug possession.

The argument was successful, as Joseph Bernstein of The New York Times reports that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has dropped the case. They said there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Clavicular described the arrest as "political persecution." He wrote: "Getting a 25 thousand dollar bond and 2 felony charges for being inside of a bar is insane. Straight up political persecution."

Who Is Clavicular?

Clavicular has been blowing up on social media as of late, having built a following on the streaming platform Kick. He has proven to be an extremely controversial figure. Last month, he made headlines for going clubbing with Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, and more streamers in Miami. The group requested Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler” at the nightclub, Vendôme.