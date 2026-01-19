Clavicular Reacts To Flurry Of Miami Club Bans After Requesting Kanye West’s “HH”

BY Zachary Horvath
Clavicular and a bunch of other controversial content creators set the internet off after playing Kanye West's "HH" at a Miami club.

Clavicular and his band of fellow controversial content creators are facing lots of backlash right now. Over the weekend, him, the Tate brothers, Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, Sneako, and Justin Waller had a boy's night out in Miami. Their Kick-documented hangout included playing Kanye West's contentious single "HH" or "Heil Hitler on a party bus, but also at a night club.

Videos of them turning up to the song quickly went viral as their ignorance and heartless actions sent folks into a spiral. Making matters worse is that Clavicular couldn't care less about it and the bans he's said he's received from other clubs in Miami.

In a clip from a stream following the night's events caught by Akademiks TV, the looksmaxxing influencer showed no remorse. "I'm not sorry, Clavicular begins. "I do not apologize for what I did. I would do it again today... You can ban me from clubs, you can sh*t-talk me on Instagram, but I am not sorry."

Clavicular adds that he's not going to be a "little b*tch" and "censor" himself so he can't make content, jokes, and etc. He adds, "If that's what's required to go into these dog sh*t Miami clubs, then keep me the f*ck out."

Additionally, in another clip caught by Sportskeeda and X user yeet, Clavicular laughs off the hate and says that what him and his friends did was hilarious.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Hits "SNL" Stage Amid Big Streaming Success For "Don't Be Dumb"

Miami Night Club Addresses "HH" Being Played

"Yeah, this is viral. This is f*cking everywhere, man," he says while scrolling through several posts about their night. 'This is the sort of thing a nine-year-old boy finds funny.' It's funny because we literally got a Jewish club in Miami Beach to play Heil Hitler. Right? That's what makes it funny, it's that we have enough status and influence to literally get them to play f*cking the most... like, you can't even find the song on a single platform. We had to play it on f*cking Rumble."

He adds, "So funny. So funny! 'Awkward kid requests a song.' Yeah, awkward kid, but we had the... yeah, look at this section. Look at this section! We're so awkward, bro. Look at this f*cking section. F*cking b*tch a*s n****s. You know what I mean? Like, so funny! Actually, comical as sh*t. Extremely funny."

Vendôme, the venue at which they played West's "HH," issued a statement on their Instagram. In their message, they denounce their actions and the idea of promoting hate speech and racism. They also share that they are investigating the issue further. "[We] will take immediate action to hold the responsible parties accountable," they write.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals How Much She Made In One Night Of Stripping

