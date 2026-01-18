A$AP Rocky Hits "SNL" Stage Amid Big Streaming Success For "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ASAP Rocky SNL Streaming Success Dont Be Dumb
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky during the "Highest 2 Lowest" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky's new album "Don't Be Dumb" is finally here, and it led to his biggest streaming day ever on Spotify amid other achievements.

A$AP Rocky has been in the game for over a decade, but that doesn't mean he can't top himself and continue to grow as a commercial force. The release of his highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb has nabbed him a lot of streaming success, and he recently celebrated on the Saturday Night Live stage.

For last night's (Satuday, January 17) episode, Finn Wolfhard hosted. Rocky even acted alongside him in a "Snackhomiez" skit with Sabrina Carpenter as well. The Harlem creative performed his two DBD singles "PUNK ROCKY" and "HELICOPTER," as well as its title track transitioning into the latter single.

He raucously brought back the aesthetics from his "PUNK ROCKY" video with Thundercat, Danny Elfman, and other supporting musicians, and it seemed like a lot of fun. Although some fans still have their issues with A$AP Rocky's latest release, those tuning in seem quite happy with the results.

We'll see if he announces a tour soon in addition to his upcoming festival performances. Rocky probably has a lot more to share from this rollout, as he's been working on it for about eight years.

What Are A$AP Rocky's First Week Sales For Don't Be Dumb?

Also, this SNL performance comes amid A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb's sales success. While we still don't have first week sales projections, the LP reportedly already sold 130K in vinyl copies.

In addition, we're getting more information about Rocky's streaming success amid this drop. He reportedly had his best streaming day ever on Spotify according to Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, securing 47.6 million streams on Friday (January 16).

Not only that, but 35.4 million of those came from Don't Be Dumb specifically, in addition to 19.86 million in its second day per Hip Hop All Day. Finally, the father of three reportedly was Global Spotify's most streamed rapper on Friday for the first time in his career, according to Hip Hop All Day.

We'll see how these numbers translate into first week sales and what other achievements are on the horizon for A$AP Rocky. More importantly, it seems like hardcore fans are very happy with the album as it heads into the rest of 2026.

