A$AP Rocky Hints That A "Don't Be Dumb" Deluxe Is Coming

BY Zachary Horvath
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Despite a lot of fans being happy with "Don't Be Dumb" it seems like A$AP Rocky isn't done feeding them just yet.

A$AP Rocky's fans are riding an unbelievable high right now as the Harlem rapper finally dropped Don't Be Dumb. His fourth effort, which has been a few years in the making and his first since 2018's TESTING, has mostly delivered on expectations. The 17-song effort features contributions from tons of stars as well.

Doechii, Tyler, The Creator, Damon Albarn of Gorillaz, Westside Gunn, Sauce Walka, and BossMan Dlow are just a few of the noteworthy acts. There have been some complaints about the Drake disses, Doechii's verse, and the left-field pieces of production.

But given the wait time, Rocky looks to have a winner with Don't Be Dumb. However, even though folks are satisfied, the 37-year-old is seemingly ready to give them more. In a tweet caught by Bars, a fan was left a little let down by the absence of track titled "Your Honor."

According to Genius, this song is supposedly produced by Metro Boomin. Moreover, it was previewed during Rocky's set at Rolling Loud in California last year. Based on the lyrics, it appears to be inspired by his highly publicized legal battle with A$AP Relli.

Ironically, this tweet asking about its whereabouts comes from a Metro Boomin fan page. What's more is that a A$AP Rocky fan account responded to it, saying it could see life via a deluxe. Rocky liked the reply, suggesting that an expanded edition is in the works.

Don't Be Dumb Sales Projections

Sadly, that's about all we can go off of for now. But it's exciting to think about in the coming days.

It would make sense for Rocky to do this as his supporters have been waiting for this moment to arrive for a long time. They have responded well not only online but with their wallets. Per a recent press release, Don't Be Dumb has already sold over 130,000 units thanks to the release of the vinyl variants.

Of course, this development surfaced prior to the first week of sales tracking, so we will see if this winds up being the case. But even if it's not, he's more than likely going to be in prime contention for a number one debut.

