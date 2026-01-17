A$AP Rocky’s "Don't Be Dumb" Sales Skyrocket Thanks To Vinyl Release

It appears that A$AP Rocky has a tremendous head start ahead of his first week of sales tracking. Per a press release caught by Kurrco, Don't Be Dumb has already sold over 130,000 units thanks to the multiple vinyl available. On the rapper's AWGE website, for example, there are four unique covers to choose from.
Moreover, there's the collab with Bilt, and allegedly, Target already had product on their shelves days before its release. While projections haven't officially been reported just yet, it wouldn't be shocking to see Rocky start to trend towards a number one debut right away.
The project continues to receive rave reviews from most listeners, with a few stragglers arguing otherwise. It seems those who don't like it as much are saying it wasn't worth the eight-year wait. However, it's barely been available and as with most Rocky albums, it will need some time to marinate a bit.
There are some risky production choices, with the Harlem native taking detours into heavy metal, indie rock, and even jazz. Speaking of the latter, some have taken issue with "Robbery," which features Doechii. The song samples Duke Ellington and features some interesting moments between the two performers.
Did A$AP Rocky Diss Drake On Don't Be Dumb?
Other things detractors are pointing out are the number of Drake disses on the tape. "Stole Ya Flow" is the most notable track in this vein, with A$AP Rocky taunting his former collaborator with his relationship with Rihanna.
"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n**** switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch."
Given how long he's been venomous towards The Boy, the latter's fans have come out in droves to trash the project. But like the Doechii criticism, it's made it hard to tell who's really just not fond of the MC's fourth project.
But with the sales numbers reportedly being what they are already, it looks the support is outweighing the hate by a landslide.