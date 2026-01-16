A$AP Rocky Draws Good, Bad & Ugly Reactions To New Album "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky has finally dropped his long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb, and as expected, reactions to the project were all over the place. There are overjoyed fans, vindicated haters, and a whole lot of people in between for a few different reasons.

Overall, though, it seems like the production on this LP drew most of the heated debate around the tracklist's quality. This was already an element on the "PUNK ROCKY" single for its alt-rock leanings. But more aggressive and glitchy cuts like "STFU" also got a lot of criticism, whereas other fans praised its surprisingly muddy approach to distortion.

Speaking of praises, fans gave due flowers to cuts like "WHISKEY (RELEASE ME)" and the title track for their intoxicating atmospheres, with others preferring the tough-as-nails presentation of tracks like "STOLE YA FLOW."

On that note, A$AP Rocky's disses on Don't Be Dumb also caused a lot of division when it comes to fans' reactions. Drake supporters were most likely always going to hate on this LP, but multiple perceived shots at the 6ix God have given them a field day online. Others are happy to see the shade. But most fans only concerned themselves with the music.

Who's Featured On A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb?

In that regard, Don't Be Dumb continues A$AP Rocky's trend of divisive LPs with versatile soundscapes and standout production choices. This also applied to 2018's TESTING, although other projects like his 2011 mixtape maintain a lot of historical significance. However, in comparison to TESTING, a lot of fans seem to appreciate the genre versatility's execution more. But it's not perfect.

"some real standouts but some absolute misses, With more listens of course it’ll be better but disappointed first listen" one fan wrote under the NFR Podcast Instagram post above. "Im very impressed, I don’t think its near Rocky’s best work but I still think he cooked with this one so IMO I say he went 15/17," another posited, with another writing, "9/10 absolutely worth the wait."

Fans also had divisive takes on A$AP Rocky's features on Don't Be Dumb. While some performances like Westside Gunn on "WHISKEY (RELEASE ME)" left fans wanting more, Bossman Dlow and Sauce Walka got a lot of love for their "STOP SNITCHING" features. Bossman's apparently on the Apple Music version, whereas Sauce is on Spotify. Other features on the main tracklist include Damon Albarn of Gorillaz, Doechii, Jessica Pratt, will.i.am, and more.

Fan Reactions