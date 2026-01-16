Fans Criticize A$AP Rocky's Drake Diss For How He Called Rihanna His "B***h"

A$AP Rocky finally released his long-awaited album Don't Be Dumb and caused one heck of a stir in the process, with Rihanna fans in particular going wild on social media. That's partly because they expected a feature, but also because his (alleged) diss towards Drake might have thrown her under the bus in their eyes.

For those unaware, Rocky seemed to diss the 6ix God on three separate tracks on the new project, although "STOLE YA FLOW" contains the most obvious examples. "First you stole my flow, so I stole your b***h," he raps on the cut. Some fans saw this as a direct RiRi reference regarding her previous romantic history with Drizzy, whereas others pointed out that this might instead refer to Sophie Brussaux, the mother of the OVO mogul's child who reportedly dated Rocky as well.

In any case, many found the use of the word "b***h" disrespectful if it's referring to either Brussaux or the Barbadian superstar, who is also the mother of the Harlem creative's three children. Others, particularly those in The Boy's corner, had more generally negative criticisms to make of the disses. Even some fans who don't really have a dog in this fight found the shots meager at best, and desperate at worst. But that's more of a fan opinion thing than anything else, so it's up to you to judge.

Why Do Drake & A$AP Rocky Have Beef?

For those unaware, A$AP Rocky previously reflected on his Drake beef in a recent interview with The New York Times' "Popcast" program. When asked about why their friendship broke down and if "STOLE YA FLOW" is meant for him, he had a vaguely general answer.

"I don't know, I started just seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes. Seemed like they was unhappy for you, [and] started sending shots. That’s what led to any of our misunderstandings or whatever the case is. It really ain't smoke," he expressed. "It don't even need to be [resolvable]. For what? Nah [the song is not for him], [the song] is for whoever feels it's about them."

Fan Reactions