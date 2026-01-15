A$AP Rocky Says Mom Begged Him To Get With Rihanna

BY Tallie Spencer
His mother had been planting the RiRi seed in his head for years.

A$AP Rocky is peeling back the curtain on just how long his love story with Rihanna’s been written in the stars. And apparently, his mom saw it coming way before the rest of us did. In a recent appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast, the Harlem rapper reflected on the early days of his friendship-turned-romance with the global superstar. He revealed that his mother had been planting the RiRi seed in his head for years.

“My mother used to say sh*t like, ‘I know you like this girl that you’re with right now, but I want you with RiRi,’” Rocky shared. “I’m just like, ‘Mom, why do you keep saying that?’” At the time, it probably sounded like harmless mom talk. Fast-forward to now, and Rocky and Rihanna are one of pop culture’s most powerful couples, blending fashion, music, and family into a full-blown empire.

The two first crossed paths in the early 2010s, collaborating musically and showing up together at countless fashion events before officially taking their relationship public in 2020. Since then, they’ve welcomed two children and have continued to make headlines.

Asap Rocky's Mom Saw The Vision

Rocky also opened up about the ways that him & Rihanna are similar. "We were on the same page. Born in the same year. My dad is from her country," he expressed. "It's so many similarities. It's so funny we laughed about it a lot. She was always my boo."

Rocky's comments add another layer to their story, showing that sometimes the universe nudges things along long before the timing makes sense. Fans have long pointed out the chemistry between the two, but hearing that his mom was rooting for the pairing years ago feels like a destined co-sign.

While both artists keep much of their personal life relatively private, moments like this give fans a rare glimpse into the real-life dynamics. And if Rocky’s mom deserves credit for anything, it might just be manifesting one of hip-hop and pop’s most beloved love stories before it even had a chance to begin.

