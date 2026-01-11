Rihanna & Claressa Shields Bond Over Their Love Of Papoose & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be in a very different stage of their relationship compared to Papoose and Claressa Shields, but they know love when they see it. Recently, RiRi compared herself to Shields when responding to a fan commenting on her love for Rocky, and the boxer-rapper couple responded in kind.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, a fan on Twitter caught a clip of the singer and the Harlem creative packing on the PDA during an event. "Rihanna is gone," the fan wrote, to which she responded with, "Claressa Shields type gone bout him!!"

Shields caught the cosign and responded on Twitter, as caught by The Shade Room. "period @rihanna only way to be about a good man." She also took to IG with this caption covering the shoutout: "Long as my girl [Rihanna] Understand me, it’s all good she Claressa Shields Gone bout her man." Some fans feel like this might've been more shady than the GWOAT interpreted it as, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Then, Pap himself responded to this via an Instagram post. "Claressa has a big heart," he wrote. "Always wearing a big smile! Most think she's so rugged because she's a fighter. But The way she takes care of her body is on another level. Zoom in... she has small hands, small feet, & some unbelievably smooth a** skin. Very beautiful Black woman. When the way you LOVE can Inspire others. That says a lot!!! @claressashields #gwoat Peace to Rihanna & Rocky... wow family life looks great on them."

When Did Claressa Shields & Papoose Start Dating?

For those unaware, Claressa Shields and Papoose's relationship began sometime in mid-2024, and became public late that year. It followed a lot of drama concerning the latter's ex Remy Ma, which still spills over sometimes.

As for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's romance, they were just friends for a long time, starting early in the 2010s. They reportedly started dating in late 2019, rumors swirled about a romance in 2020, and folks finally got confirmation in 2021.