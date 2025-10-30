A$AP Rocky Reveals He's Rihanna's Husband

Dior Homme: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
A$AP Rocky previously declined to share if he was actually married to Rihanna or not, but it seems he really is her husband after all.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have teased their fans relentlessly about their relationship status over the past couple of years. The superstar couple, who have been dating since the turn of this decade, have never been known to have had a wedding of any sort. Secret ones go down, but they don't remain hush hush for long.

But after referring to RiRi as his "wife" for a little bit now, it seems A$AP Rocky is cool with being a "husband" to her. Whether he's actually her spouse by law is unclear. But in an interview with Perfect this week, the Harlem native labeled himself as such.

While talking about what makes him happy now, Rocky said, "I think peace really makes me happy. Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going."

He continues, "Being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan. It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things."

Read More: Cardi B Vs. BIA Rap Beef: Breaking Down Their Bars & Diss Tracks

A$AP Rocky DON'T BE DUMB

The multi-talent was hesitant to let that slip just this past month during an interview with Elle Magazine. "How you know I’m not already a husband? I’m still not gonna confirm it," he said at the time. Until anyone sees a ring on either his or Rihanna's finger, we are taking this label with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere in this chat with Perfect, A$AP Rocky delivered yet another crushing to blow to anyone who was holding out hope for DON'T BE DUMB. The album, which has been in limbo for a few years now, has most people checking completely out.

He says, "Because it’s not really about who did it first. It’s about who did it the best. Everything I do is based off building legacy. That’s why I’m not so eager to just drop, drop, drop. I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant or keep my name in the conversation. I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me."

Read More: Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR

