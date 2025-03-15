ASAP Rocky Gushes Over His "Wife" Rihanna And Fans Are Looking For A Ring

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna share two children, one-year-old Riot Rose and two-year-old RZA, and they seem no less in love years into their relationship. The former recently spoke to Mystery Fashionist (presumably for Paris Fashion Week), where the interviewer remarked on how they met RiRi before. "That’s my son, she my son," the Harlem creative joked with a smile about his partner. "Birds of a feather, flock together. I’m going to ride till wheels fall off like she do. That’s my dog, that’s my n***a, that’s my b***h, that’s my wife, that’s my everything." But where on Earth is the ring, Rocky?!

Jokes aside, a lot of people legitimately can't wait for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to get married. They have been together so long (relatively speaking) and so publicly that fans think they might not even want to do so at this point. After all, their relationship is as strong as ever from what their public moves indicate. They probably feel very grateful for each other at this specific moment, as Rocky was acquitted in his assault case earlier this year.

ASAP Rocky New Album

Beyond questions about Rihanna, though, A$AP Rocky's long-awaited new album Don't Be Dumb also dogged him at Paris Fashion Week. "Don't do me like that!" he joked to a reporter who brought the record up. "Don't make me do that right now. You gon' get me beat up out here. They on my head because of questions like that." Sadly, we seem no closer to a release date, but we imagine it's only a matter of time before things get into a full swing. After all, another mythical hip-hop LP under the same label just dropped, so the stars are aligning.