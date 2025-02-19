Rihanna Goes Off On Reporter For Asking Insensitive Question Moments After ASAP Rocky's Acquittal

Outside of ASAP Rocky, no one is happier for his acquittal than Rihanna. The mother of their two boys, RZA and Riot, showed up for her man time after time during the tense trial. Thankfully, she doesn't have to lose him at all now after facing serious time behind bars. "The glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful. Humbled by his mercy!" she expressed on her IG. Rocky was especially ready to rejoin his partner right after the not guilty verdict was read, leaping over the railing and jumping into her arms. Overall, the ASAP Mob member is just extremely grateful and happy to put this all behind him.

He told the judge, "Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank you, for making the right decision." He then shared the same sentiments during the press conference just outside of the courthouse. "This whole experience has been crazy for the past 4 years," Rocky said. "I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all." However, things were not entirely all smiles after being sent home. During that same press conference, a reporter out of sight and behind the couple had to ask a question.

"ASAP, how does it feel losing your childhood friend?" Given the sensitivity of the situation and emotions running high, it may have not been the best time to ask that. Rihanna made sure to let the journalist know how she felt, checking her almost immediately. "How you think it feel?" she clapped back. Fans have been loving RiRi's response on social media, as the clip has gone viral. "Lmfaooo riri is so over it im crying😭😭😭" Oh Rihanna said she gonna step for her man😭😭😭" another adds.