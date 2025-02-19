ASAP Ant Labels ASAP Relli A "Rat" Following ASAP Rocky's Not Guilty Verdict

Relli is going to have to face the noise and even more so now that Rocky is free.

ASAP Rocky fans and the hip-hop community are celebrating today as he's now a free man. Initially, the rapper was facing a potential 24 years in prison. However, reports just before the verdict was read yesterday stated that prosecutors were planning on suggesting a 10–12-year sentence. While that's still a hefty reduction, a decade and change is still a long time behind bars. So, when the New York native was found not guilty, he couldn't be anything more than thankful. "Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank you, for making the right decision," he told the judge. Before this though, he couldn't contain his excitement.

He leaped over the railing, blocking those sitting in on the trial, and into Rihanna's arms. Folks have been having a fun time making a meme about online, as he looked like a wrestler jumping off the top rope. But the emotions for ASAP Rocky continued outside the courtroom. During the press conference immediately following the verdict, he admitted how rough it's been. "This whole experience has been crazy for the past 4 years."

What Did ASAP Relli Accuse ASAP Rocky Of?

Because of this, Rocky is just grateful to be exonerated. "I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all." Rihanna was just as happy and overcome with relief, "The glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful. Humbled by his mercy!" 50 Cent and Kanye West also expressed their excitement for his freedom, albeit in much different ways. Ye threw up the "🙏🏾" while Fif was arguably happier that his prediction about ASAP Relli was correct. "Not Guilty I told 🥷🏾’s I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it."

The G-Unit boss thought Rocky's former friend was fabricating the entire time, a thought that ASAP Ant agrees with. While he's assuredly ecstatic for his ASAP Mob running mate, ANT took the time to lash out at Relli for essentially trying to ruin Rocky's career. "Stupid fool really turnt rat," he tweeted alongside a photo of the plaintiff. Overall, Relli was and is facing a lot of heat for bringing these accusations forward. Those were that Rocky allegedly shot at him with semiautomatic firearm in Los Angeles in 2021. Rocky was hit with two counts of assault as a result.

