Diddy Counters New Superseding Indictment By Labeling The Tactic Racist

BY Cole Blake 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy is putting up a fight.

Diddy is fighting back against the new superseding indictment in his case over charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His legal team filed a motion to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment, arguing that it's citing of the Mann Act shows a racial bias. “This case is unprecedented in many ways,” the lawyers wrote in the motion obtained by AllHipHop. “But perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.” 

They went on to explain that the act, which was originally named the White-Slave Traffic Act, has “a long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them.” They added: “What was racist in its inception has often been racist in its operation.” Additionally, they downplayed the seriousness of the new allegations, arguing he and two of his girlfriends simply brought in a male escort from time to time. They claimed: “The government’s handling of this case demonstrates bias and animus. It has gone out of its way to humiliate Mr. Combs and to prejudice the jury pool with pretrial publicity that plays on racist tropes. It has leaked damaging (and oftentimes false) material to the press."

Read More: Diddy Will Appear In Court For Arraignment In New Superseding Indictment

When Is Diddy's Trial?
US-CRIME-ENTERTAINMENT-DIDDY-COURT
Sean "Diddy" Combs' children King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs hold hands as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy will be going on trial on May 5th. He's currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Authorities charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last year. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

In other news, Diddy recently secured a legal victory when the anonymous woman who accused him and Jay-Z of allegedly raping her in 2000 dropped her case, last week. Afterward, the Bad Boy mogul's legal team predicted further dismissals in the other cases he's facing. "Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them," they said in a statement. "Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law."

Read More: Diddy Faces New Accusations Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting A Minor

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Faces Another New Lawsuit Over Alleged Groping Incident 593
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1037
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 792