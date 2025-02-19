Diddy Counters New Superseding Indictment By Labeling The Tactic Racist

Diddy is fighting back against the new superseding indictment in his case over charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. His legal team filed a motion to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment, arguing that it's citing of the Mann Act shows a racial bias. “This case is unprecedented in many ways,” the lawyers wrote in the motion obtained by AllHipHop. “But perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.”

They went on to explain that the act, which was originally named the White-Slave Traffic Act, has “a long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them.” They added: “What was racist in its inception has often been racist in its operation.” Additionally, they downplayed the seriousness of the new allegations, arguing he and two of his girlfriends simply brought in a male escort from time to time. They claimed: “The government’s handling of this case demonstrates bias and animus. It has gone out of its way to humiliate Mr. Combs and to prejudice the jury pool with pretrial publicity that plays on racist tropes. It has leaked damaging (and oftentimes false) material to the press."

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children King Combs and twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs hold hands as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy will be going on trial on May 5th. He's currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Authorities charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last year. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.