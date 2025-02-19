50 Cent Ridicules Diddy For Moving To Dismiss Allegedly “Racist” Criminal Charge

50 Cent is one person who never hesitates to roast his enemies on social media. He did just that earlier today, when he went after Diddy and his latest legal move. According to AllHipHop, the Bad Boy founder's team has filed a motion to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment, alleging that he's a victim of racial bias. “This case is unprecedented in many ways,” the motion reads, per the outlet. “But perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.”

His defense went on, taking issue with the citing of the Mann Act in particular, originally called the White-Slave Traffic Act. They described it as having “a long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them.” 50 Cent is not impressed, and was quick to hop on Instagram to weigh in.

Why Is Diddy In Jail?

"😆4 Lawyers charging brother love 5k a hour to do sh*t like this. He in there like they treating me like I’m black, 👀yeah man you black. Call me I would told you this ain’t gonna work for free! 🤷," he captioned his post, which featured a tweet about the new motion. 50 Cent's latest trolling tactic comes amid Diddy's stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.