50 Cent Ridicules Diddy For Moving To Dismiss Allegedly "Racist" Criminal Charge

BY Caroline Fisher
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent's trolling spree continues.

50 Cent is one person who never hesitates to roast his enemies on social media. He did just that earlier today, when he went after Diddy and his latest legal move. According to AllHipHop, the Bad Boy founder's team has filed a motion to dismiss Count Three of the Superseding Indictment, alleging that he's a victim of racial bias. “This case is unprecedented in many ways,” the motion reads, per the outlet. “But perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.” 

His defense went on, taking issue with the citing of the Mann Act in particular, originally called the White-Slave Traffic Act. They described it as having “a long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect White women from them.” 50 Cent is not impressed, and was quick to hop on Instagram to weigh in.

Why Is Diddy In Jail?

"😆4 Lawyers charging brother love 5k a hour to do sh*t like this. He in there like they treating me like I’m black, 👀yeah man you black. Call me I would told you this ain’t gonna work for free! 🤷," he captioned his post, which featured a tweet about the new motion. 50 Cent's latest trolling tactic comes amid Diddy's stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

He's currently facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and his trial is scheduled to begin in May. On top of this, he's been hit with several lawsuits over the past year or so from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. Just last week, he added one more to the already long list, as an anonymous woman came forward to accuse him of assaulting her at a 1999 party in New York City.

