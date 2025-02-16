Diddy Faces Another New Lawsuit Over Alleged Groping Incident

Diddy is reportedly facing another lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accuses him of allegedly groping and assaulting her back in 1999. According to AllHipHop, the woman alleges she met the Bad Boy mogul during a party in New York City, where he gave her copious amounts of alcohol and pressured her to stay at his residence instead of venturing onto the train to get home late at night.

She claims Diddy promised nothing inappropriate would happen, but as the night went on she began feeling drowsy, causing her to fear she'd been drugged. In turn, she reached out to her husband to inform him of the address. Eventually, Diddy allegedly led her into a bedroom and began forcibly groping her as she continued to resist as best she could. She cites emotional distress and trauma as damages for the complaint.

Read More: Diddy Suffers Huge Setback In Legal Dispute Over Controversial Jail Search

Was Jay-Z & Diddy's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed?

The sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, King Combs (L) and Justin Dior Combs (C) arrive at federal court for Sean. "Diddy" Combs' hearing in New York City on December 18, 2024. Combs pleaded not guilty on September 17 to racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and was ordered to remain in custody pending a trial. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy has repeadidly denied all of the allegations he's been facing over the last year. On Friday, the high-profile lawsuit accusing him and Jay-Z of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 was voluntarily dismissed. In response, Diddy's legal team put out of a statement predicting further dismissals in the cases he's facing. "Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them," the statement said. "Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law."

The barrage of lawsuits come as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and will be going on trial in May to further plead his innocence.