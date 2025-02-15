Diddy Slams Attorney Tony Buzbee After Lawsuit Against Him & Jay-Z Gets Dismissed

Diddy is facing no shortage of legal issues these days, but recently, he was able to put one of them behind him. Yesterday (February 14), the lawsuit accusing him and Jay-Z of assaulting an underage girl in 2000 was dismissed. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can not be refiled.

Both Diddy and Jay-Z had vehemently denied the allegations since the suit was filed. Following its dismissal, a rep for the Bad Boy founder shared a statement with AllHipHop. “Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts,” it begins. “For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit."

Why Is Diddy In Jail?

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them," the statement continues. "Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law." While Diddy may be off the hook when it comes to this lawsuit, he's still facing several others. He's also currently behind bars for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Yesterday, he was even hit with yet another lawsuit. This time, he's accused of trafficking minors. According to TMZ, the accuser alleges that he hired her and other underage girls to work a Miami party in 2020 when she was just 15 years old. She alleges that the party was a large sexual gathering.