Diddy Faces Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations In Lawsuit From Male Sex Worker

Diddy is facing a new accusation of allegedly commiting sexual assault on a male sex worker, who filed a lawsuit against him anomymously in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday. He claims Diddy found him through a Florida-based service and flew him out to the InterContinental Hotel in NYC for a sexual encounter with him and a female companion. He alleges that the Bad Boy mogul drugged him and allegedly anally sodomized him.

Diddy's legal team denied the allegations in a statement provided to TMZ. They wrote: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern. District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean. 'Diddy' Combs on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

On top of the lawsuit, the alleged victim wants to cooperate with federal prosecutors in Diddy’s ongoing criminal case. His attorneys, Eric M. Baum and Adriana Alcalde, told TMZ in a statement: "Our client is willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors in connection with the Diddy criminal case. It seems like this situation with our client is the pattern known as a 'Freak Off' described by the U.S. Attorney." Diddy is facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He already pleaded not guilty and plans to argue his case in court as his May 5th trial date approaches.